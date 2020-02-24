Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt promoted to Assistant City Manager

WACO, TX — The City of Waco has announced organization changes, including a new position for the city's Police Chief.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt will be promoted to Assistant City Manager. Holt will remain the city’s Police Chief until a new chief is selected with day to day oversight carried out by the three Assistant Chiefs: Frank Gentsch, Robert Lanning and Mark Norcross. He joined the Waco Police department in 1996, became Assistant Chief in 2008 and was appointed as Police Chief in December, 2016. He will oversee the departments of Police, Fire, Animal Services, Cameron Park Zoo and Parks and Recreation.

Waco Police Officer Bynum released a statement saying:

We have been extremely fortunate to have Chief Holt as our leader in the police department for more than just his tenure as our Chief, but for his whole career.

Bradley Ford will be promoted to Deputy City Manager. Bradley Ford came to the City of Waco in September, 2017 as Assistant City Manager after having served as Deputy City Manager in Burleson since 2008. He will oversee the operations of all City Departments and will continue his focus on Economic Development as well as Planning and Inspection Services.

City Manager Wiley Stem III will focus on City Council Priorities and overall Administration and goals of the City.

City Manager Wiley Stem III highlighted some of the accomplishments the city has made including an excellent bond AA+ rating and the sale of bonds with a very low interest rate of 2.04% and the purchase of 100% renewable energy at a low cost that will save the city more than $400,000 annually