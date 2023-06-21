United Way of the Brazos Valley to assemble 'baby bundles'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The United Way of the Brazos Valley will assemble 1,500 "baby bundles" on Wednesday.

The organization fills bags with resources and books to encourage early childhood literacy from birth.

The "bundles" will have resources for parents like where to find rental assistance, rehabilitation information and how to introduce reading to their child.

The bag will also include teethers and a new book. This year's book is "Curious George: Hide and Seek."

Emma Wright, the program specialist, says she is excited to get started.

"It's really fun when everyone gets together in one room, and you've got music going and we're all united with the purpose to promote early literacy," Wright said.

The "bundles" will be given to every parents whose child is born at St. Joseph and Baylor, White and Scott hospitals in College Station.