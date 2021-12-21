Travelers encouraged to have a safety & health plan for holidays

WACO, Texas — Millions of Americans are already traveling for the holidays and health experts and law enforcement encourage a safety and health plan.

Whether you’re flying across the country, driving to a nearby city or staying home for the holidays, health experts want you to stay healthy as COVID cases continue to rise.

“Get families up to date on their vaccines. Get them boosted if they need it. That is the No. 1 thing,” said Kelly Craine with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Omicron has been causing concern throughout the country. With at least one confirmed case in McLennan county, the Health District encourages those traveling to take extra precautions.

“Think about it — close quarters, masks," Craine said. "Testing is over the counter now, so you can have a testing party before you have your regular party! That is perfectly acceptable. It can be a new tradition. Make it a game."

While we are heading into another surge with COVID, it isn’t stopping travelers from hitting the roads, so expect more congested highways and definitely pack some patience too.

“A lot more people (will be) on the roads, so there is a lot more to pay attention to while you’re driving, and that is just other drivers on the road. Maybe there are other people outside enjoying their day outside with family, so pedestrians you have to watch out for,” said Cierra Shipley, public information officer with the Waco Police Department.

And with lots of drivers, comes lots of frustration as law enforcement encourages drivers to be alert and to drive defensively.

“To be a good defensive driver, that is just being aware of your surroundings, not listening to the radio too loud, not being distracted by other things," Shipley said. "If you are being aware and someone does cut you off, it is less likely to cause an accident.”

So whether you're flying or driving, be sure to have health and safety plan on your mind this holiday season.

