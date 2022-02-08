Donations sought for Mexia animal shelter where 2 dogs, 9 puppies died

MEXIA, Texas — Sunday night a fire took place at LARAS House, a shelter where two dogs and nine puppies were killed.

It's a call no animal rescue worker ever wants to get.

“I just gotten a phone call from one of our coworkers," staffer Lisa Shaffer said. "I immediately got up and got dressed.”

The house that caught on fire served as a medical center for dogs in need along with computers files and records. New mother Petunia and her nine puppies and another dog Ace, who was scheduled to be adopted, were inside. Ace was recovering from surgery and was scheduled to be adopted.

None of the animals made it.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters told LARUS House workers that the cause of death was smoke inhalation due to the fire.

Vice President Dawn Traylor thanked the community for giving them hope to move forward after this tragedy.

“Everybody out there is reaching out, they are helping us, so we appreciate that,” Traylor said.

Staffers continue to mourn the animals lost, but will continue to find forever homes for the remainder of the animals living in their shelter.

"Even though we lost those babies we still have over 100 dogs that are safe that are sound that we can still take care," Shaffer said.

LARAS house will remain closed until they can ensure the safety of their staff and animals.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their GoFundMe. You can also text LARAS at 44321.

