TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi catches fire causing traffic delays on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Police have confirmed that a semi-truck caught fire on I-35 North near the Valley Mills exit in Waco Wednesday morning.

According to Waco Police Department, the semi caught fire after a crash around 3 a.m.

The incident has caused traffic delays on I-35 going northbound with parts of the highway closed off as emergency crews clear the wreck.

Police also confirmed with 25 News that the driver of the semi was able to get out the truck and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide updates as they become available.