Traffic Alert: Part of FM-116 to Gatesville closed following fatal wreck, officials say

UPDATE (Thursday 8:16 a.m.)

Texas DPS has confirmed that one person has died in the two-vehicle wreck. Officials will release more information as they investigate the crash.

________________________________

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas— A portion of FM 116 is temporarily closed while officials work an early morning wreck.

In a Facebook post, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the road is shutdown in both directions at Whispering Oaks. They also warned drivers that they will need to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

There are no details regarding the wreck nor an estimated time on when the road will re-open.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.