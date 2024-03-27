Road widening project for FM 2959 north of Hillsboro begins April 1

HILL COUNTY, Texas — You might notice some changes north of Hillsboro on FM 2959.

Starting April 1st, TxDOT said they are adding safety improvements to the road from State Highway 81 to U.S. 77.

The department said you can expect a wider road with new shoulders and pavement when the project finishes next summer, weather permitting.

TxDOT is reminding drivers to look out for lane closures over the course of the project and to stay cautious, slow down, and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

This project is being undertaken by Big Creek Construction, LTD. for around $12.8 million and will cover 6.9 miles.