UPDATE

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Police Department said that first responders have cleared both crashes on I-35.

Both directions are now open.

ORIGINAL

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Police Department said that first responders are currently working on clearing multiple crashes on I-35 from MM 323 to 320 in Lorena.

I-35 southbound is completely shutdown.

Authorities said to take alternate routes.