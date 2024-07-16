18-wheeler, steel beams shut down part of Highway 31 near Silver City

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) Officials have shut down a portion of Highway 31, East of Silver City, following a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning.

According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, an 18-wheeler accident has caused steel beams to spread across both east and westbound lanes of Highway 31.

If you're headed into Corsicana, The Pursley Volunteer Fire Department suggest drivers "take 667 to 744 or 709 to get into the city."

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we learn more.