Three left homeless after overnight house fire in Temple

TEMPLE — The investigation continues into a late night fire at a house in Temple, leaving three people without a home.

Temple Fire and Rescue was called out just before midnight Saturday in the 200 block of Eagle Landing Dr. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof at the back of the home.

No one was injured and the fire was under control at 1:23 a.m. Several area agencies also assisted, including Belton and Morgan's Point fire personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

