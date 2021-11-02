Target kicks off Black Friday early with a 65-inch 4K TV for $299, other deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you like to start your holiday shopping early, you’ll want to head to Target, where Black Friday sales have already begun! To start November, the retailer has Beats wireless headphones for less than $100 and a crazy deal on a 65-inch 4K smart TV — but the offers will be changing weekly all month.

Every Sunday until Nov. 26, Target will be offering week-long “Holiday Best” deals, available to shop in stores, online and via same-day pick-up services. The deals will change weekly, but Target says you can expect discounts on hundreds of top gifts, from electronics and toys to kitchen appliances, clothing, beauty products and more.

Take a look at some of the best deals you’ll find through Nov. 6 in the season’s first weekly batch from Target:

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – $99

You’ll make someone’s holiday and save $100 for yourself on these Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, which are now 50% off and priced at just $99. The headphones connect via Bluetooth for wireless listening and have up to 40 hours of battery life. You can get them in black or rose gold.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Windows Home in S Mode – $339.99

If you’re in need of a new laptop, you’ll save $200 on this HP laptop with a 15.6-inch display and 256 GB of internal storage. Now priced at $340, the laptop has an anti-glare screen, 8 GB of RAM and a fingerprint reader. It also has up to nine hours of battery life and an HD camera with a dual array microphone.

Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV – $299.99

You’ll save a whopping $350 on this 65-inch Roku smart TV from Element. Regularly $650, it will be $300 from Nov. 4-6 only. The TV includes a built-in Roku platform and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also works with Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. The reviews from other buyers at Target are very solid.

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender – $99

This high-tech Ninja Kitchen System blender will be 50% off from Nov. 4-6, now priced at $99. The blender holds five cups at once and has Pro Extractor Blades, which break down whole fruits and vegetables. It’s a great gift idea for anyone who loves making smoothies or milkshakes.

Target will also continue to match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase and will be offering a holiday price-match guarantee through Dec. 24, so that if you buy something now, but find it on sale later, you will get a price adjustment.

New deals will begin on Nov. 7, so be sure to head to Target’s website and see that week’s deals because the ones here will be expired by then!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.