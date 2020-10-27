Sylvia Villarreal promoted to KXXV/KRHD News Director

25 News is excited to announce the promotion of Sylvia Villarreal to News Director of KXXV/KRHD.

Villarreal joined the KXXV in 2015. She is known in the newsroom as the go-to for tracking down stories and knowing everyone in town.

She grew up in Somerville, a small town in Burleson County, where her parents, brother, cousins and aunts still reside. Sylvia came to KXXV as executive producer and after being promoted to the assistant news director, worked to create content that is meaningful to our viewers.

She’s been a journalist for almost 30 years and during that time, she has earned Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, Emmy, Headliners and Murrow awards.

After college, Sly began her career as a videotape editor and eventually became a news producer. While learning from some of the best journalists in the industry, her love for news grew throughout the years.

She has freelanced for CBS Newspath, worked in the Dallas market at KTVT, and soaked up a great deal of information from her colleagues in Dallas' top five market.

Four years ago, she came home to the market where her career began because she wanted to grow, develop and mentor journalists who were just starting their careers.

“I am very proud and honored to select Sylvia to lead our team at KXXV in Waco and KRHD in Bryan,” says Adam Chase VP/GM of 25 News. “Sly brings to us a passion for journalism and a wealth of local knowledge that is unmatched in this industry. I look forward to watching her lead our team and continue to provide great local journalism to our viewers.”

