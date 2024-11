COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 10 Texas A&M made a statement last weekend taking down then No. 8 LSU to improve to 5-0 in SEC play.

Saturday night the Aggies will take on South Carolina in Columbia in what many are considering a trap game.

Earlier this week Donna Conrad caught up with ESPN.com senior writer and co-host of Marty and McGee, Ryan McGee, to breakdown the matchup.

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

