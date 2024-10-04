WATCH NOW: Donna Conrad talks Aggies-Tigers ahead of Top 25 Clash at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 25 Texas A&M is looking to win their 5th straight Saturday morning when they host No.9 Mizzou at Kyle Field. If the Aggies can come away with a win it'll be the first time they've started SEC play 3-0 since 2016.

Earlier this week Donna Conrad caught up with SEC Network lead anchor Dari Nowkhah to preview the game. They talked key matchups, A&M's defensive front, what the Aggie offense needs to do to find the end zone, and if the 12th Man can rattle the Tigers in their first road game of the year.

Kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday morning is set for 11:00 a.m.

Follow Donna on social media!