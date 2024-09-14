WATCH NOW: Donna Conrad talks Aggies-Gators ahead of SEC Opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M headed to Gainesville where they'll open up SEC play against the Florida Gators. Both teams enter Saturday's contest 1-1 and have questions about their team that need to be answered.

Earlier this week I caught up with SEC Network Analyst and former Florida Gator Chris Doering for his thoughts on the matchup.

As we learned later this week, Aggie quarterback Conner Weigman was listed as questionable with a lingering injury, so we might see backup Marcel Reed under center at some point Saturday afternoon.

You can catch all the action as the Aggies battle the Gators at the Swamp and look to win their first road game since 2021. Kickoff Saturday afternoon is set for 2:30pm on ABC.

