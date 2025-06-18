Tyrrell Herndon ready for title card matchup against former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

TEXAS (KXXV) — Copperas Cove alum Tyrrell Herndon is getting ready for a clash in the ring with former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on June 27th.

“Just to stay committed and and engulfed in the sport, to finally have this moment come and full circle, I'm elated, I'm so ecstatic,” Herndon said. “I’m past the unreal phase. It's like, okay, you know, it's time to fight next week, so it's time to rock and roll.”

Herndon enters this fight 24-5 with 15 knockouts, winning his last three straight. In addition to working with a new coach, he's made strides, both physically and mentally.

“I changed up a few things along the way,” Herndon said. “With this camp, I've been getting elite sparring. I actually went to Florida for two weeks to for a training camp, and that was something new I've done. I've never done that. And I added a mental coach, which I didn't even know that was a thing.”

Wilder's looking to get back in the win column after losing four of his last five fights, so Herndon will likely get Wilder's absolute best next Friday.

“I feel like I’ll get the most poised, the most dangerous Wilder that people have seen in a while, because he wants to prove that he still has it and get back to these big fights that he has,” Herndon said. “And also, blast the guy out, the unknown, because he may try to push the narrative that I don't belong in there with him. So I feel like all of these variables make for a good fight.”

The pay-per-view fight on June 27th will be aired live from the Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on the BLK Prime app and website, PPV.com, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Dish for $24.95

