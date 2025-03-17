WHOOP: 12th Man sends Aggies off to NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Monday afternoon fans sent the Aggies off to Denver for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Whether it be a player like Zhuric Phelps who’s making his first appearance at the Big Dance, or a player like Henry Coleman who’s played in several, the feeling of hearing your name called on Selection Show Sunday stays the same.

“It's truly a blessing, I wouldn't want to do it with any other group,” Phelps said. “I'm around great people every day, from the players and the staff, so, you know, I'm just truly blessed, to be in this position right now with these guys.”

“There are a lot of teams that would love to be in March Madness, and so I think for us, it's a blessing,” Coleman III said. “You know, you're so grateful for the opportunity, cause like I said, there's so many teams that would love to be in your position, and so, to see your name and your school call means a lot.”

Between the Aggies' tough non-conference schedule and gauntlet of an SEC schedule, head coach Buzz Williams feels that all of the good and bad that's transpired over the course of the regular season has led to positive growth.

“As I told them yesterday, you have all of the lessons that you could possibly have or want to have or need to have, and now you have to apply those lessons,” Williams said. “There's a lot of prerequisites to get to this point, and now to advance, you have to execute those prerequisites.”

The Aggies were supposed to fly out Monday afternoon but were delayed until Tuesday due to the gas leak on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Raymond Stotzer Pkwy.

We’ll continue to hear from Williams and players ahead of the Aggies first round matchup against 13th seeded Yale. Tipoff at the Ball Arena in Denver is set for Thursday at 6:25 pm.



