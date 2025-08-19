Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman confident in unit's progress throughout preseason camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — With less than two weeks until Texas A&M kicks off the 2025 season against UTSA at Kyle Field, Aggies defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is happy with where the defense is at as A&M heads towards Week 1.

"I think we got a lot of defense in right now and I think our secondary, our linebackers are handling it well and I think we feel really good about where we are right now," Bateman said.

The Aggies return 74% of their defense from last season, and after last week's intrasquad scrimmage, Bateman was pleased with the continuity ahead of his second year with the program.

One of the bright spots early last season was redshirt sophomore cornerback Dezz Ricks, who transferred to Texas A&M after the 2023 season in part because of his connection to Bateman.

"Coach Bateman coached my god-brother at UNC when I was in eighth grade I used to go up there and watch him, so when I heard Coach Bateman was the DC – we connected when I entered the portal," Ricks said. "He's a very authentic guy. He's about business but he also keeps it cool at the same time so, he's somebody that's very relatable."

Ricks said fans will see the best version of himself against UTSA next Saturday. When asked about the growth he's seen from Ricks throughout this offseason, Bateman expressed confidence in the young cornerback.

"I love Dezz Ricks, I've known him since he was in eighth grade. I think unfairly we asked him to play 650 snaps as a redshirt freshman at one of the more competitive, most challenging things a young man can do which is play press corner, field corner in the SEC," Bateman said. "I think he had a really good start to his career, I think obviously he drifted at the end, he knows that, I know that, we're reminded of that very frequently. But I think he's really embraced this camp, I think he's been one of the shining stars of this camp and I have a lot of faith and confidence in that kid."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

