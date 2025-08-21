Road to Red Zone: Bryan Vikings will lean on senior leadership to get back to the postseason

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Vikings football team is gearing up for what could be a breakthrough season, with veteran leadership and a standout running back leading the charge as they prepare for their season opener.

Head coach Ricky Tullos has seen his team embrace the program's standards and culture, particularly among the senior class that has been together since seventh grade.

"They've embraced it, again I think a lot is when you understand what the standard is and what's there, it's easier to embrace. They're a close-knit group, they love football, they love being around each other and a lot of that showed in the spring," Tullos said.

"I'm really excited to get to play with my team for the one last time, all of us together playing for the last time. We've been playing since 7th grade and it's the last year so I'm very excited to play with them again," Vikings senior defensive end Chester Gooden Jr. said.

The Vikings will lean heavily on senior running back Jevalen Wade, who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Now as he enters his senior the Vikings will look to him to ignite the offense.

"He runs so hard and he runs violent. You pair that with phenomenal quickness and speed, with his vision that he's harder to bring down then maybe what a lot of people may think. He's very quick and elusive and I just think he plays way bigger when his size shows," Tullos said.

Wade is just eager to get back on the field.

"I'm ready to get into pads, that's what I'm ready for," Wade said.

The Vikings will host Magnolia West on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Merrill Green Stadium. Kickoff against the Mustangs is set for 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

