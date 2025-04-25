Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart selected No. 17 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time since 2022, the Aggies have a first round NFL Draft pick after the Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick Thursday night.

Stewart finished his career at Texas A&M with 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Known for his athleticism, he was a standout at this year’s NFL Combine and one of the top recruits out of the 2022 class.

The Miami native is the first A&M defender selected in the first round since Myles Garrett in 2017 and will reunite with former Aggie defensive tackle, McKinnley Jackson on the Bengals D-Line.

“I could not be prouder of Shemar,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said in a press release from the athletics department. “Shemar is a very athletic player with outstanding athletic abilities. His ability to impact the game is immeasurable. He is a very disruptive defensive lineman with the tools to be one of the best d-linemen in the country. The Bengals are getting a great young man who is poised for great success.”

The NFL Draft continues Friday evening with Rounds 2 & 3 in Green Bay and you can watch it on ABC.

Follow Donna on social media!