Watch Now
SportsTexas A&M Aggies

Actions

Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart selected No. 17 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

Texas A&amp;M's Shemar Stewart selected No. 17 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time since 2022, the Aggies have a first round NFL Draft pick after the Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick Thursday night.

Stewart finished his career at Texas A&M with 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Known for his athleticism, he was a standout at this year’s NFL Combine and one of the top recruits out of the 2022 class.

The Miami native is the first A&M defender selected in the first round since Myles Garrett in 2017 and will reunite with former Aggie defensive tackle, McKinnley Jackson on the Bengals D-Line.

“I could not be prouder of Shemar,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said in a press release from the athletics department. “Shemar is a very athletic player with outstanding athletic abilities. His ability to impact the game is immeasurable. He is a very disruptive defensive lineman with the tools to be one of the best d-linemen in the country. The Bengals are getting a great young man who is poised for great success.”

The NFL Draft continues Friday evening with Rounds 2 & 3 in Green Bay and you can watch it on ABC.

Follow Donna on social media!

Instagram

X

More stories from Donna Conrad
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood