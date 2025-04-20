Texas A&M football wraps spring season with Maroon & White Spring Game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M football team wrapped up their spring season hosting the Maroon & White spring game Saturday afternoon.

“We got really good work in the spring, I thought we made a lot of progress,” head coach Mike Elko said.

“We did a lot of the things and accomplished a lot of the things that we wanted to do, but in terms of the offseason, it's halftime, right? And so we've got to go out and we've got to have a phenomenal summer. We've got to really, really work and master our scheme, master what we're trying to get done and come back into fall camp and play football at a, at a significantly higher level,” Elko added.

The White team came away with a 19-7 win in a defensive-heavy game for both teams.

Collectively, the Aggies finished the day with 12 sacks, 3 interceptions, and a forced fumble. Freshman defensive lineman Marco Jones was dominant for the White team. He finished the day with 5 sacks and 6 tackles for a loss.

“He was hot and I didn't draft him, and I really wanted to draft him, but they got their hands on him first,” junior linebacker Taurean York said.

“He was telling me all the way up since Tuesday was like he wasn't saying ‘I'm going to make you pay,’ but that's what he was insinuating that. So Marco, he put on display like none other, man. I mean, I'm looking at him right now, 5 sacks, 6 TFLs, all those unassisted like he hooped, so my hats off to Marco,” York said.

“I made sure I drafted some ball players so when I drafted my ball players, I knew he was going to go out there and execute,” senior defensive back Will Lee III said.

Transfer wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver showed what kind of impact they can have this season, leading the offensive efforts for the Maroon team. Concepcion finished with 7 catches for 64 yards, and Craver added 78 yards on five catches.

“Both those kids were really productive college football players last year,” Elko said.

“I said it when we signed Mario that he was the, toughest kid, some of our kids thought they played against all of last year. He's got tremendous speed, tremendous quickness, and tremendous twitch. We had played KC when he was at NC State and, I got to see him firsthand the year I was at Duke and so knew a lot about him. He's been a really productive player for 2 years in college football, and so, I don't think it should be surprising that those two kids are going to be productive for us,” Elko explained.

“[They’re] very competitive,” York said. “They love the game. They're always talking to Marcel [Reed] about how can they get open, how are they seeing things. So I appreciate guys like Mario and KC just being in the quarterbacks ear, man, you just love to see that chemistry.”

That wraps up spring football in Aggieland.

Texas A&M is now just 19 weeks away from opening the fall season at Kyle Field when they host UTSA on August 30th.



Follow Donna on social media!