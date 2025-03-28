Texas A&M Football hosts 2025 Pro Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday afternoon 12 Aggie football players participated in various drills and skill work at A&M's pro day in front of 80 NFL personnel at the Coolidge Performance Center in College Station.

Standout draft prospects Nick Scourton and Shemar Turner, who both attended the NFL combine in Indianapolis, returned to Aggieland and participated in some field work.

“Just getting out and competing in front with my guys and for the last time in front of the coaches, man, it was a blessing man,” Scourton said. “And then to see all my guys go out there and, you know, fill their dreams and aspirations of competing at pro day, man, it was amazing.”

“Man, they fought through it, you know, it's never easy doing pro day with only 3 guys, man,” former Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart said. “They try to kill you, they try to, it's never easy doing with only 3 guys, so for them to go through it and show out how they did, I'm very proud of those guys”

Scourton, a Bryan High School alum has already had a visit with the Arizona Cardinals and is currently scheduled to visit with the Texans and 7 other NFL teams ahead of the draft. Being able to work out Aggieland with his teammates and family in attendance was a special way to wrap up the skills portion of the process.

“To be able to kind of come full circle from where he was as a high school player, a long journey to ultimately get to this point and so obviously really happy for him and he's got a long bright future in the NFL and so we're excited to watch and support him,” Aggie head coach Mike Elko said.

Stewart, who had a standout performance at the NFL combine, was in attendance, but after tweaking his hamstring running the 40 in Indianapolis, he did not participate in any skills or drills Thursday afternoon. Eko did talk about what makes Stewart such a talent on and off the field.

“Obviously he's a phenomenal kid,” Elko said. “He's been a great Aggie in his 3 years here. He's got unbelievable twitch, I mean that's special and that's what obviously they're looking for in NFL pass rushers, but I just think the way he's grown and developed, certainly in the last year here with us and continued in the offseason and obviously killed it at the combine. He'll go pretty high in the next month's draft.”

Wide receiver Jahdae Walker turned some heads, finishing with a 4.45 40 time and running the fastest 20 yard shuttle and L cone drill of the day.

“They said, ‘you did a great job, you surprised a lot of people,” Walker said. “’Keep going and we're going to talk to you soon or we're going to reach out soon.”

We’re a little under a month away from the NFL draft, and we'll find out where some of the Aggies are headed to play at the next level.

- 80 NFL Personnel were in attendance representing every team including Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Cowboys head coach Brian Scottenheimer and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

- Shane Calhoun ran the best 40 yard dash at 4.43 seconds while Jahdae Walker and Jaydon Hill were not far behind both recording 4.45 for their runs.

- Walker also finished with the best 20 yard shuttle and L-Cone drill times.

- Rodas Johnson hit 20 reps on bench

- Highly touted draft prospects Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner who attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis returned to Aggieland and ran field work drills.

- Shemar Stewart who had a standout performance at the NFL Combine was in attendance but after tweaking his hamstring running the 40 in Indianapolis – he did not participate in any skills or drills Thursday afternoon.



