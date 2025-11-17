COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko praised his team's resilience following their dramatic comeback victory while acknowledging the need for more consistent play as the Aggies prepare for their final home game of the season against Samford on Saturday.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Elko reflected on what he called "probably the worst football we've played in my tenure here" during the first half before his team rallied for the win.

Watch the full press conference here:

Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko speaks ahead of hosting Samford

Players of the Week Recognized

Elko began by announcing team players of the week: Solomon Williams (defense), Luke Braden (offense) and Blake Bunton (special teams). TJ Searcy earned defensive lineman honors, while Chase Passantis was named offensive lineman of the week.

Casey Concepcion and Ashton Bethel Roman split offensive player of the week honors, marking the first time since 2016 that Texas A&M had two 200-yard receivers in a single game. Dalton Brooks earned defensive player recognition for key plays that helped secure the victory, including a crucial sack on second down that disrupted the opponent's final drive.

Tyler White was named special teams player of the week with a 44-yard net punting average.

First Half Struggles, Second Half Resilience

Elko described the period from the early turnover until halftime as characterized by panic and pressing, with neither side of the ball finding rhythm. The team forced a turnover they couldn't convert, missed a field goal and surrendered an 80-yard pass play.

"I think we were panicking. I think we were pressing. I think we were trying so hard to make things right that we just were making things worse," Elko said.

Despite the struggles, Elko praised his team's halftime composure, noting positive communication and problem-solving discussion without finger-pointing.

Contract Extension Details

When asked about his recent contract extension, Elko emphasized the university's commitment extended beyond his personal compensation to the entire program infrastructure, including staff and support personnel.

"It was never going to get stuck on what I wanted. It was the commitment to the program," Elko said.

He highlighted a new bonus structure for assistant coaches that parallels his own playoff incentives, calling it "critical" to ensure staff members are rewarded similarly for team success.

Looking Ahead to Senior Day

The coach acknowledged Saturday's game against South Carolina represents an opportunity to play to the team's standard regardless of competition level. As senior day, it will mark the final home game for several players who have been with the program through coaching changes and various challenges.

"This is an opportunity for us to take a maturity step and go out there and play the game at the level that we're capable of playing it regardless of who we're playing," Elko said.

The seniors have a chance to finish the season undefeated at home, something that hasn't happened "in a long time" outside the COVID-shortened season, according to Elko.

Quarterback Marcel Reed's Heisman Case

When asked about quarterback Marcel Reed's Heisman Trophy candidacy following his 439-yard, three-touchdown performance in the comeback victory, Elko was direct.

"He threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns, and he led us to a comeback and a win. I think that probably should hold a lot of stock with Heisman voters," Elko said.

Team Identity and Consistency Challenges

Addressing questions about maintaining team identity, Elko acknowledged the inherent inconsistency of coaching 18-to-21-year-old players while emphasizing the team's core blueprint of physical, blue-collar football played with energy and emotion.

"If we ever walk away from that blueprint, it's going to be very hard for us to have success. That's just who we are at our core," he said.

The coach noted that close fourth-quarter games have become increasingly common across college football, making resilience and the ability to make crucial plays in key moments essential for successful seasons.

Texas A&M's comeback victory continues their strong season as they prepare for their final regular season home game Saturday.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.