No. 3 Texas A&M make historic comeback against South Carolina in 31 to 30 win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M football team continues to make history.

The Aggies went into halftime down 30 to 3 against South Carolina, but as we know of this A&M team, they seem to come out stronger in the second half. That's exactly what happened here at Kyle Field when the Aggies put up 28 unanswered points, mounting their largest comeback in program history, taking down South Carolina 31 to 30.



The No. 3 Aggies continue their undefeated streak at 10-0

The Aggies defense allowed the Gamecocks just 76 total yards of offense in the second half

Saturday's game was the fifth-largest in Kyle Field history

The Aggies play at home against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.

"Wow, um, don't really know where else to start. You know, credit to our guys, credit for how they stuck to it, credit with how they rallied, credit with how they came together, um, thought they did a really, really good job of staying positive and keep fighting to the next play," Head coach Mike Elko said after the game.

"And then you know for them to go out in the second half and do what they did, um, that's championship level football," Elko added.

Visibly more emotions from Elko and the #Aggies after Saturday’s win… here’s why pic.twitter.com/4nbL97j8Xw — Donna Conrad (@donnaconradTV) November 16, 2025

"So we didn't change anything, we just came together as one team like we know we should have been from the get-go," linebacker Taurean York said. "We just were like, you know what, lock in, play one play at a time, and let's go win this football game."

"Relief, relief, that's what it was. I mean, I came on the field and, you know, we took that knee and I just kind of looked up with my, my arms up like this to God. It was just kind of just a thank you to Him," quarterback Marcel Reed said.

The defense again able to turn it on in the final 30 minutes, allowing the Gamecocks just 76 total yards of offense.

This A&M front seven able to put things away on the final drive, bringing down Lenora Sellers on the final three plays of the game.

"Man, where my closers at Cassius Howell,Deon Hayes, let's go win this game. Sacks killed 2 minute drives.

"They only have one timeout going into that two minute situation, so we're like, you know, let's go do it. They can't get to the 35-yard line because that's a standard field goal range for an SEC kicker. So all this stuff I'm relaying this information, like let's go. Let's use all the tips that we learned throughout the week and let's go win this football game," York said.

The run that saved the game for Texas A&M, 4th & 12 Marcel Reed takes it himself #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Nq9BPacUof — Donna Conrad (@donnaconradTV) November 16, 2025

After a rough first half for the A&M offense, Marcel Reed proved why he's a Heisman contender.

He threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns, including leading the maroon and white on what ended up being a 99-yard game winning drive in the fourth quarter.

"It's probably one of the more challenging things, but I feel like I'm built for it, and you know, I've been in situations like this before, whether it's in college or high school or, you know, playing another sport, so it's just, you know, just staying calm and like I said, going one play at a time and trying to beat the clock," Reed said. "We weren't really worried about the score, we're just trying to worry about executing and doing everything to the best of our ability and just kind of making plays, getting the ball down the field, whether it's a big play or a small play, we just had to execute."

"You have to have confidence in yourself. You have to have put in a lot of work. You have to have confidence in the people around you. And I think all of that came out today," Elko said.

Saturday morning, reports came out that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is finalizing a new 6-year contract that will have him averaging over $11 million per season, making him one of the top five highest paid college football coaches in the country.

Texas A&M University released a statement Saturday night confirming it is extending its contract with the head football coach through the 2031 season.

The Aggies will be back at home at Kyle Field going up against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.