Texas A&M extends football coach Mike Elko through 2031 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University extended head football coach Mike Elko's contract through the 2031 season, the school announced Saturday following their win against South Carolina.

The six-year deal restructures Elko's compensation with an enhanced base salary and includes escalators tied to College Football Playoff appearances. The agreement also upgrades salary pools and incentive structures for assistant coaches and support staff.

"He has not only elevated our on-field performance over the last two seasons, but he has also begun building this program for a strong and sustainable future in the modern world of college athletics," Athletics Director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

Elko has compiled an 18-5 record in two seasons, including a perfect 10-0 mark this season so far. Texas A&M is currently ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second consecutive week — the highest CFP ranking in program history.

The Aggies have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for 20 of Elko's first 23 games, more weeks than any previous Texas A&M head coach over the same span. The team is 7-0 in SEC play this season for the first time and for the first time in any conference since R.C. Slocum's three straight undefeated Southwest Conference seasons from 1991-93.

Texas A&M's 10 wins this season are the most since 2012, when the Aggies posted 11 victories and defeated No. 12 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Under Elko, the program has shown significant statistical improvement from his first to second season, climbing from 49th to 17th in total offense and from 63rd to 23rd in total defense.

"Texas A&M has the potential to be one of the nation's premier football brands and a consistent contender for championships," Elko said. "This commitment of resources allows us to continue elevating our program toward that goal."

Texas A&M (10-0, 7-0 SEC) hosts Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Kyle Field for its regular-season home finale. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.

