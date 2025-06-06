Texas A&M baseball adds Cliff Pennington to coaching staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Head coach Michael Earley announced the addition of Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame member and 11-year MLB veteran Cliff Pennington to the baseball staff as an assistant coach Thursday.

In a press release from Texas A&M athletics, head coach Michael Earley said, “We are thrilled to welcome Coach Pennington and his beautiful family back to Bryan-College Station. I wanted to find the best infield and base running coach in the nation and after many talks with Cliff, it was evident he was the guy and a perfect fit into our culture. He is a top-notch baseball coach and that is proven by his work. His values, character and determination are off the charts. He’s going to help take our team to the next level and I couldn’t be more excited to work beside him.”

Pennington returns to Aggieland where he lettered from 2003-05, earning All-Big 12 honors all three seasons, as well as being named an All-American in 2005. He was also a member of the Texas A&M coaching staff during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Over the last four seasons, Pennington has served as the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at Dallas Baptist where he has helped the Patriots to a 167-73-1 record, four NCAA Regional appearances and two Conference USA regular season titles.

Among the Texas A&M record book, Pennington ranks in the top 10 in hits (246), triples (10) and stolen bases (53). In 182 career games for the Maroon & White, he posted a .346 career batting average.

Pennington was selected in the first round of the 2005 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics with the 21st overall pick. He played for five teams during his eleven year MLB career from 2008-18.

