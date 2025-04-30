Royo, Sorrell power Texas A&M past Lamar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas Aggie baseball team kicked off their 4-game home stand with a 13-6 win over Lamar.

“It feels good, it feels good to be home, put up 13 runs,” freshman Ben Royo said. “...I mean we had a good weekend, but it just wasn't good enough and so it feels good to get a win and score that many runs.”

Royo and sophomore Caden Sorrell supplied the power for the A&M offense, each hitting a pair of home runs with Royo driving in 8 of the Aggies 13 runs.

“He's been great, man,” head coach Michael Earley said. “He's worked his tail off and I've said that before, like from the beginning he's never stopped working and when he plays loose, he's a really good player and I've told a lot of people this, he's not just like a guy that's in there, he has real skill. It's like he can run, he can throw, he can field, he has power, and when he's locked in and playing good baseball, he's a real player. So that was an awesome game by him, and I'm, I'm glad he was here today.”

Earley was ejected in the top of the eighth inning after arguing a non-reviewable tag play that was followed up by a 3 run home run for the Cardinals.

“You know, I got upset, I overreacted, but you know, every pitch matters to me, it matters to this team,” Earley said. “Every play matters, and you see where the game went. Our guys did a good job. The bouncing back and answering, but this game meant as much to me as any game we've ever played in the season. I just lost my cool, but you know the guys picked me up.”

Despite a 7-run victory, Earley believes there’s still work to do before the Aggies weekend series. He’d like to see the lineup swinging at better pitches and being able to cash in on opportunities with runners in scoring position.

"Homers were awesome, Sorrell’s was huge, but as a whole, I don't think we played a great game and that might sound wild, but we got to be better, especially going into a weekend against a team like this, period,” Earley said.

The Aggies will be back at home this weekend hosting No. 2 LSU for a 3-game set.First pitch at Blue Bell Park Friday night is set for 6 p.m.



