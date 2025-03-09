No. 4 Aggies fall to No. 3 Florida in Game 2, 12-4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After taking game one in walk-off fashion Friday night, the No. 4 Aggies could not get the big hit when they needed it and fell to No. 3 Florida 12-4 in 6 innings.

"Obviously today was not a good game and not a good representation of who we are," head coach Trisha Ford said. "I feel like when you're facing a top-tier team, you have to have everything kind of going on all cylinders and I didn't feel like any facet of our game was played at a super high level today. Gotta regroup, reset, come out ready to go tomorrow."

The Gators got on the board quickly, putting up four runs in the top of the first inning off Aggie pitcher Grace Sparks. Ford said Sparks was trying to be too perfect while trying to figure out the strike zone.

"You know, great pitchers figure it out and she is a very, very good pitcher, so she's just got to learn from it and get better," Ford said. "I think she kind of let that moment get to her and it spiraled."

The A&M lineup was able to manufacture four runs but Florida starting pitcher Ava Brown held the Maroon & White to just five hits while striking out five. The Aggies were unable to cash in on opportunities, leaving six runners on base.

"We have to get that big hit when we need the big hit and we didn't get the big hit when we needed it," Ford said. "I have to go back and watch some film... we just have to stay patient. I didn't feel like we took advantage of her strike zone, which I think we can get better with that. Tomorrow's a new day so you don't know what that's going to look like."

The Aggies will try and pick up their first series win on this opening weekend of conference play. Game three at Davis Diamond is set for noon on Sunday.



Follow Donna on social media!