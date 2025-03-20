Mike Elko, Marcel Reed preview Aggies ahead of spring football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you can believe it, spring ball is about to kick off for the Texas A&M football team. Wednesday afternoon we caught up with head coach Mike Elko before practice gets underway.

“We're at a higher starting point now,” Elko said. “We just got to still continue with the growth and the development every single day, but I think you're excited with the conversations you can have with them, because they're at a much higher level than they were this time last year, and that's just probably natural when you go from year one to year two.”

Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed feels confident in his understanding of the offense heading into this spring and is ready to continue growing ahead of his sophomore season.

“Kind of being in the offense for about a year now, I'm going in there understanding everything and just kind of being able to, go in the film room knowing what I can correct and knowing what to correct by myself,” Reed said. “Also being in there with the coaches, it helps a lot, and then it kind of helps me grow, being able to help other guys too, new guys coming in, who are young and just transfers also coming in. It kind of, gives me a way of learning myself by, giving them information when they need it.”

The Aggies will host their Maroon and White spring games Saturday, April 19th at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.



