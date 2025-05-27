Mgbako withdraws from NBA Draft; Aggies land Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Bucky McMillan’s roster is coming together for the upcoming Texas A&M men’s basketball season. Monday morning news broke that Mackenzie Mgbako withdrew from the NBA Draft and will instead play his junior season at Texas A&M. He’ll play alongside Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs who initially committed to Houston but will now sign with the Aggies.

Indiana transfer Mgbako, who was projected as a second-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago earlier this month. He led the camp in scoring with 41 points and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes of action. That led to an NBA Combine invite where he continued to shine, but the New Jersey native wants to take the feedback he received from NBA teams and translate that to a full season with McMillan and Texas A&M.

Transfer guard Pop Isaacs will head to Aggieland after spending two seasons at Texas Tech and last season at Creighton. The Las Vegas native only played in eight games for the Bluejays before having season-ending hip surgery in December. Isaacs was originally committed to Houston but flipped to A&M. He comes to College Station with two years of eligibility left.

Late last week Texas A&M announced the addition of grad transfer forward Rashaun Agee from USC. Agee played in 34 games last season for the Trojans, the 6’ 8” forward shot 55% from the field averaging 4.5 rebounds and over 9 points per game.



