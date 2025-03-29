Jace LaViolette breaks Texas A&M career home run record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — All Hail Lord Tubbington! Saturday afternoon Aggie outfielder Jace LaViolette became Texas A&M’s new career home run leader after hitting his 57th – a solo shot in the top of the first against Kentucky.

LaViolette broke the record that’s been held by Daylon Holt since 2001. The junior All-American out of Katy continues his impressive career at Texas A&M and is currently listed as the number 2 prospect for this year’s MLB draft.

The Aggies notched their first SEC win of the season Friday night against the Wildcats. Game 3 Sunday afternoon is set for 1pm at Blue Bell Park.



