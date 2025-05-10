Aggies named SEC Co-Champions after weather cancels title game

ATHENS, Georgia — Due to inclement weather, Saturday's SEC Tournament title game has been cancelled. Texas A&M and Oklahoma were named Tournament Co-Champions.

🏆 SEC Tournament Co-Champions!



The SEC Tournament title game was canceled due to inclement weather.



Tune in for Selection Sunday tomorrow at 6 PM CT on ESPN2 👍#GigEm | #SEC pic.twitter.com/1O2Es3syjS — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) May 10, 2025

According to the press release from the SEC, "The decision was made in an abundance of caution for the athletes of both programs as they prepare to travel home before strong storms approach the area later today and begin preparations for the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball Championship."

Oklahoma will serve as the Conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament.

Per the Commissioner’s Regulations: “In the event inclement weather or other factors prevent the completion of the championship prior to the date and time when the NCAA requires notification for selection to the NCAA tournament, the highest remaining seed in the tournament at the time of suspension shall be designated as the automatic qualifier.

This marks the first time the Championship Game of the SEC Softball Tournament was not played. The title game of the 1990 SEC Baseball Tournament was not completed, as LSU and Mississippi State were declared co-champions when lightning and rain ended play in Game 11, with LSU leading 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning."

Texas A&M will find out its NCAA Tournament fate during the selection show Sunday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

