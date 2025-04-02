Aggie bats explode in 21-1, 7 inning win over Incarnate Word

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday night the Aggie offense exploded in a 21-1 7 inning victory over Incarnate Word.

It's always good to feel good,” Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley said, “You feel good after a win and specifically a win like that. I mean baseball is a confidence-based sport, and you would think after that you get some confidence heading into what's going to be a tough road trip.”

The Aggies finished the day with 13 hits and 4 home runs led by Jace LaViolette who hit a grand slam and 3 run blast for a career high 7 RBI. College Station native Blake Binderup drove in a career high 5 runs and freshman Ben Royo matched his career high with 4.

It was a fun night,” LaViolette said. “I think that you look all around at everybody's AB’s, it looked how we should. I think we handled business, did what we should, and it was it was fun to be a part of.”

Freshman Gavin Lyons earned the win on the mound Tuesday night after tossing 4 shutout innings allowing just one hit and two by pitches while striking out two.

“It was awesome. Awesome job, filled up the strike zone.,” Earley said. “He's got that unique slot that makes it tough on guys, so just a really good job again and just really proud of him and he needs to continue to get better and he has, and he just keeps earning himself more innings.”

“It's like the constant time I'm putting into practice and the constant support that's all around me has allowed me to have that success,” Lyons said. “I believe in myself and I know everybody else believes in me too, so that definitely helped.”

The Aggies continue conference play when they head to Knoxville this weekend for a College World Series Championship Series rematch against the top ranked Tennessee Volunteers. First pitch at Lindsey Nelson stadium Friday night is set for 6pm.



