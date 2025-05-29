Texas A&M's KK Dement named to D1 Softball All-America Freshman First Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M second baseman KK Dement has been named to the D1Softball All-America Freshman First Team, the organization announced Thursday.

Dement set Aggie freshman records with 18 doubles and 64 RBIs, ranking fourth all-time in program history for RBIs. The Selma, California, native led the team in doubles and tied for the team lead with 16 home runs. She ranked second on the team in slugging percentage (.743) and total bases (124), and third in RBIs.

She delivered in the postseason, slashing .500/.577/1.364 in seven games, with five home runs, four doubles and a 1.941 OPS. Dement earned SEC All-Tournament Team honors after matching the tournament RBI record with nine, including her first career multi-homer game to help send the Aggies to their first SEC Tournament title game.

In NCAA regional play, Dement posted a 1.333 slugging percentage with three home runs and three doubles. She went 8-for-15 with eight runs and six RBIs across five games.

D1Softball All-America Freshman First Team Selections:

