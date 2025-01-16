Texas A&M women's basketball returns home to host Georgia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday night the Texas A&M women's basketball team return to Reed Arena after suffering two tough road losses to South Carolina and Oklahoma. They'll try and snap their losing streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs.

“You really don't forget about the games, you take it and you learn from them and then you come back into practice and you just keep making adjustments and making the steps in the right direction,” graduate guard Sahara Jones said. “So that's what we've been doing and that's what we're going to continue to do so we can see growth.”

“We're showing up to practice every day, we've got to figure out how to put 4 quarters together, that's what we've got to figure out how to do, but we're showing up, we're getting better, we've got good enthusiasm, we're competing,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “So all of those things, I would say are trending us in the right direction.”

Like the Aggies, Georgia is sitting at .500 and are currently 1-3 in SEC play. The Bulldogs also lost a few players due to injury, but Taylor said they seem to be finding their flow as conference play continues.

“They have a toughness to them, they're going to fight for 40 minutes,” Taylor said. “They, change their defense they play man, they play zone. They've got really good guards in the backcourt and post players who have great presence and good feel around the basket, so they're, well rounded.”

Since starting conference play, the Aggies have boasted impressive second half performances. So now they're focused on finding more consistency throughout the entire game.

“Us practicing every day with each other and just trying to get it right and combine it to where we play the whole 4 quarters like we do the 3rd and 4th,” Jones said. “It's just going to help us along the way. So that's what we're trying to do right now.”

“We are doing everything,” Taylor said. “We wear kinexon devices where we track every drill, we track like the ebb and flow of practice, like is it doing this or is it doing this? We, you know, we want to get it here, we want it to be going this direction. Our kinexon says our practices are doing this, you know, there's so many things that we are trying to Uncover and think about to, to get that more consistent.”

The Aggies will host the Bulldogs Thursday night. Tipoff at Reed Arena is set for 7pm.



