Texas A&M set to play USC in Las Vegas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team accepted an invitation to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will face USC of the Big Ten on Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. “This Texas A&M team has given maximum effort all year and we look forward to the challenge of facing an excellent USC team.”

"Having been a football student-athlete, I know a postseason bowl game is a reward to the players, coaches, staff and Aggies everywhere," Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. "We are excited to compete in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against a quality team like USC. I’m thrilled the players get to play in another NFL stadium like Allegiant Stadium and have another chance to play in front of the 12th Man."

Tickets for the Las Vegas Bowl are now available at 12thman.com/tickets [12thman.com]. The priority deadline for tickets is Tuesday, December 10 at 5 p.m.

