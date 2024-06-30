Texas A&M set to hire hitting coach Michael Earley as next head baseball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball is set to hire hitting coach Michael Earley as their next head coach.

Earlier this week Earley followed head coach Jim Schlossnagle, associate head coach Nolan Cain and pitching coach Max Weiner to the University of Texas. But after a massive outcry of support from former players, current players and parents of players, he emerged as one of the leading candidates for the job.

Earley has served as the Aggies hitting coach for the last 3 seasons and in 2024 coached A&M to a new single season home run record.

Despite the lack of head coaching experience, Earley has the support of the players which means there’s a good chance of retaining quite a few players who hit the portal.

Here are reaction tweets from current players, former players, and current commits after the announcement:

Now this is elite ! 🤩 https://t.co/hb8JPECj29 — Chris cortez (@ChrisCortezz10) June 30, 2024

As a wise man once said….

“Here we GOOOOOOOOO”

-@earleybaseball — Ali Camarillo Jr. (@camarillo_ali) June 30, 2024

Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes https://t.co/BuqQ9hG9It — Brad Rudis (@bradleyrudis_) June 30, 2024

