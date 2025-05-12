Texas A&M earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament; first time in program history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time in program history the Texas A&M softball team earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In Trisha Ford's third season at the helm the Aggies finished the regular season No. 1 in the nation, half a game out of first place for the SEC regular season title, and SEC Tournament Co-Champions.

The Aggies will host Liberty, Marist, and Saint Francis at the Bryan-College Station Regional at Davis Diamond next weekend.

Texas A&M will open up the weekend Friday at 2:30pm against Saint Francis.

