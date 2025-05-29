SEC announces kickoff times and TV details for Texas A&M’s 2025 football season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Kickoff times and TV networks for the first three games of the 2025 Texas A&M football season were revealed Thursday by the SEC.

The Aggies will kick off the season at Kyle Field on August 30 against UTSA, with a start time of 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Following that, they will host Utah State on September 6 at 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network, before heading on the road in Week 3 to take on Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

Additionally, it was announced that the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown against Texas will be held on Friday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m., airing on ABC. The game against Samford, scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on November 22, will be available on SEC Network+.