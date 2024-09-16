Reed shines in Aggies win over Florida; Focus now shifts to Bowling Green

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Aggies returned to College Station with their first true road win since 2021 after a commanding 33-20 victory over the Florida Gators.

“One of the things I was probably most proud of is that was by far and away, the most effort and strain that our team has put on tape since, since I've been here,” Aggie head coach Mike Elko said.

“I know it's only been three games, but I just thought we played harder than we did the first two weeks and that was something that we really challenged them to do. I think that showed up all over the tape, so we were excited for that,” Elko said.

Aggie quarterback Conner Weigman was sidelined with an AC sprain in his throwing arm and is still listed as day-to-day, but backup Marcel Reed was dominant leading the offense against the Gators.

Reed finished the day 11 for 17 throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He had 83 yards on 13 carries and a rushing touchdown, earning him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

“He was showing all that throughout the off season,” Aggie running back EJ Smith said.

“I was really, you know, excited about him, being able to put that on show and being able to do it in a mature way. You know, he's a young cat and being in an atmosphere like that it could be hard but, he took it like a grown man and he did his thing,” Smith said.

There’s familiarity with Bowling Green as Elko spent five years as the Falcons defensive coordinator as well as junior defensive lineman, Cashius Howell, who transferred from Bowling Green over the winter.

Both Elko and Howell know that the Falcons should not be taken lightly, especially after they took No. 10 Penn State down to the wire just two weeks ago.



“I think of it as a must win Saturday night in Kyle Field and so that's how we're going to treat every game we play,” Elko said.

“This one is no different. They're [Bowling Green] a talented football team regardless of the results. The focus will be and always is on us and our ability to play our best football for sure," Elko said.

“Bowling Green, do not take them lightly,” Howell said.

“If we do take them lightly, they'll come in here and they’ll embarrass us. I've been, telling all my teammates and even my coaches and stuff like that for a pretty long time at this point,” Howell added.

The Aggies will host Bowling Green at Kyle Field, Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Follow Donna on social media!