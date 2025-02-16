No. 8 Texas A&M wins their 5th straight with 69-61 victory over Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up their two game homestand with a 69-61 win over Arkansas. The Aggies won their 5th consecutive game and notched their 20th win of the season Saturday afternoon. The NCAA DI Men’s Basketball Committee also revealed the top-16 seeds Saturday morning, a month before the selection show and Texas A&M was listed as a 2-seed and number 6 overall for the big dance.

“I wish the season was over today, that would be great,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “That probably means that the next 6 games matter most if we’re going to have a data point to determine that, right?”

The Aggies had another strong performance on the glass and now lead the SEC in both offensive and defensive rebounding. Zurich Phelps was exceptional on the defensive glass Saturday afternoon picking up 9 boards.

“Just an absolute stalwart, just stud, just stud,” Williams said, “He is so tough, so tough…we are so dependent on those rebounding numbers Zu(rich) doing that, [is] really, really important.”

And as for the offense, Wade Taylor IV led the Maroon & White with 18 points against the Hogs; and with 6 conference games left and 86 points away from becoming the All-Time leading scorer at Texas A&M, he’ll need to average just 14 points a game for the rest of the regular season to get there.

The Aggies will head to Starkville to take on No. 22 Mississippi State Tuesday night and return home for a top-10 matchup against 5th ranked Tennessee Saturday morning. Tipoff Tuesday night in Starkville is set for 6pm on SEC Network.

