No. 5 Texas A&M softball travels to Florida for Clearwater Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the weekend, the Texas A&M softball team kicked off the season going 6-0 at the Aggie Classic, jumping up to number 5 in ESPN.com's top 25 poll. Now as the Aggies get ready to head to Florida for the Shriners Children's Clearwater invitational where A&M will be going in with a little bit different of a mindset, being a top 5 team in the country.

“I think we have to learn how to be the hunted instead of the hunter,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “I think up to this point we've been the hunter, but that's just as much fun to me as like, ‘bring your best at me because we have this, this, this and this.’ So we're going to still play with edge, we’re going to still have that, you know, I would say spice, but our spice is going to be kind of in a different from a different direction.”

The Aggies scored 51 runs over their first six games and were able to score in a variety of ways. Senior left fielder Kramer Eschete talked about what it's like to hit in such a potent lineup.

“It's so easy. So easy,” Eschete said. “And we have so much chemistry too, so it's like passing the bat one after the other and you just know that someone's either going to pick you up or just pass the bat and it's just going so well.

Now as the focus shifts to their next weekend of games, the Aggies are looking to build off their strong start.

“Based on what we did this weekend, we're in kind of the mood of like onward and upward,” Eschete said. “We're really locking in on what our plan is, what we have to do for each team we're about to face, and I think we're really focused on where we're going to be moving from this point forward.”

The Aggies will open up the weekend Thursday afternoon, taking on Wichita State at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, but their biggest test will come Saturday morning in a top-10 matchup against No. 10 Oklahoma State. First pitch for that one is set for 9 a.m. on ESPN2.



