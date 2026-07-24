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LeBron James signs two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James
Jeff Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
LeBron James
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PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KXXV) — The City of Brotherly Love is the new home of LeBron James.

LeBron makes his long awaited announcement as he signs a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The now former Los Angeles Laker took to social media to explain his last decision as he wants to compete and to win another championship.

LeBron notably will be teaming up with former Baylor Bear, VJ Edgecombe — who had a standout 2025-2026 season.

This is the fourth team overall that LeBron James will be playing for — each team he has brought at least one championship. We shall see if history repeats itself.

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