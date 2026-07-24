LeBron James signs two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KXXV) — The City of Brotherly Love is the new home of LeBron James.

LeBron makes his long awaited announcement as he signs a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The now former Los Angeles Laker took to social media to explain his last decision as he wants to compete and to win another championship.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

LeBron notably will be teaming up with former Baylor Bear, VJ Edgecombe — who had a standout 2025-2026 season.

This is the fourth team overall that LeBron James will be playing for — each team he has brought at least one championship. We shall see if history repeats itself.

Follow Shahji on social media!