HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — "Not a big fan of it. Not a big fan," Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda said.

Name, Image and Likeness or NIL, is changing the landscape of college sports. Athletes get paid off their name, image and likeness has now trickled down into High School sports.

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The growth and barriers of NIL in High School sports

"Money complicates things. Our game right now is way complicated because of it, and there's just barriers that are put into it. There's a lot of positives that come out of money at our level...I can see it being problematic in high school," Aranda said.

In the state of Texas, an athlete who is at least 17 years old can sign an NIL contract with a college and UIL has noticed obstacles for student athletes.

It's a core topic of discussion at the THSCA conference in Houston.

"When I've discussed expanded NIL opportunities beyond what we provide here in Texas with many of my peers across the nation, several of them have suggested that those expanded opportunities have had very negative outcomes for students as they have chased short-term compensation outcomes versus long-term educational opportunities," UIL Director of Athletic Ray Zepeda said.

Those negative outcomes also come in getting representation — as agents can sometimes take advantage of these young athletes.

"We've seen agents, quote unquote agents, whether or not they're attorneys or not, claim that they can provide service to people and then try to extract 30 to 40 percent of the earnings that those kids would make," CEO of ANSRS Tim Prukop said.

"We've seen contracts put in front of kids that said that that agent would have the right to market that person's name, image and likeness in perpetuity throughout the rest of their lives, which is totally inappropriate," Prukop said.

The THSCA and AFCA are also pushing to create an NIL agent registry in the Lone Star State.

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