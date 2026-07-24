Baylor football announces Meet the Bears event

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Get ready to Meet the Bears.

Baylor football kicks off the 2026 season by hosting its free Meet the Bears event. On August 22 at 1 p.m., fans can go to the Allison Indoor Practice Facility to meet the team and get autographs to start the season.

Mark your calendars! 📅



Meet the Bears presented by McLane Children's is set for Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. inside Allison Indoor Practice Facility.



Meet the 2026 Bears with free admission, grab an exclusive autograph poster and help kick off @BUFootball season.



Full… pic.twitter.com/8v0o5xjeC0 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) July 22, 2026

The Bears also put out this event information:

- Doors to the Allison Indoor Practice Facility will open at 12:30 p.m.

- Parking is free in Lot D at the Ferrell Center. Fans can exit onto University Parks Drive and enjoy a short five-minute walk to the event.

- Baylor's clear bag policy will be in effect.

- Exclusive Meet the Bears posters will be available while supplies last.

- All position groups will be represented throughout the facility for autographs.

- Autographs begin at 1 p.m., with lines closing at 2:30 p.m. Fans in line by 2:30 p.m. will still have the opportunity to receive autographs.

- To accommodate as many fans as possible, each guest may have the event poster plus one additional item signed. Posed photos with student-athletes and coaches will not be permitted to help keep lines moving efficiently.

Not only that, following the event fans are invited to then head to the Ferrell Center for Baylor volleyball's exhibition match against UTSA at 3 p.m.

Admission is also free for the game.

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