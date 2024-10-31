Watch Now
Running Toward History: Bryan High School runner headed to state finals

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — Thursday morning, Bryan High sent cross country runner Diego Duran off to the state final race in Round Rock — Duran is the first runner from Bryan High School to qualify for the state championships in cross country since becoming a 6A school.

He will be running against the top 150 runners in the state.

“It’s really exciting,” Duran said.

“It’s the first time anyone’s done it, so it’s really just going out there, running my race and just putting us on the map.”

Duran will run at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock Friday morning — the 6A boys race starts at 11:25 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
