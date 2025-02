ROGERS, Texas (KXXV) — Rogers ISD announces a meet and greet for their new Athletic Director and head football coach, Casey Carr.

Carr was announced as the head football coach and Athletic Director back on February 14 in a social media post. Carr recently was the defensive coordinator at Round Rock.

The Eagles finished this past season 3-8 and went 2-2 in district play.

