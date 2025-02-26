Rogers ISD introduces new head football coach, athletic director

ROGERS, Texas (KXXV) — Rogers ISD hosted a meet and greet for its new Athletic Director and head football coach, Casey Carr.

He says being part of this community reminds him of home.

Watch the full story here:

Rogers ISD introduces new head football coach/AD

"I'm from Canadia and the benefits of the small town life is something I've always wanted for my family, Carr said.

"Also just to have that platform of being an AD, head football coach and help people across the different spectrum's of sports."

Carr's hiring was announced in early February, after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Round Rock — this is his first time being an Athletic Director and he has expectations for all Eagles sports.

"We want to be a unified front — we want everybody to be on the same page and everybody to know what it's like when they compete against the Eagles and and you know we want to leave our mark and we want people to fear whenever they play us and just out of our preparation, our effort," Carr said.

"I know the standards here are really high and that's what we want. We want to be somewhere that wants to win."

Eagles football finished this past season 3-8 and third in their district.

Follow Shahji on social media!