Road to Red Zone: The Oglesby Tigers look to ‘run it back’ this season

OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — Football is officially back for the Oglesby Tigers, and they couldn't wait to get back together to begin a new fight for a state title.

"Man, it's great, you know, that's something that I look forward to all summer long, just to get the kids back in the back around and you know, we miss them," said head coach, Jeb Dixon.

"We like our breaks, but we miss them as well, so seeing them back out here is fun."

"It feels great being up in the morning, which I ain't been up early morning at all this whole summer, honestly, but it feels good. We get to watch the younger kids try to step up," junior Hunter Ewing said.

Last season, the Tigers had an incredible season, making it all the way to the state championship. The team fell just short, so the message for this season is simple. Run it back.

"We're on a mission right now. All the other things, accomplishments we got from last year. We are not worried about none of that. We on a mission. We getting back there and we're going all the way this time," junior Kyler Fossett said.

"The kids actually kind of adopted that, after getting beat in the state game and the kids were like coach. That's it. That's our slogan," Dixon said.

This season is a historic one for Oglesby as it has the most players its ever had practicing. The team feels the growth shows they are doing something right.

"It means a lot because it means they have faith in us. Because our football program has never been this big. It's just been all the boys that convince each other to play," Ewing said.

"It means we're doing the right thing because a lot of people wanna win, they know we win over here. So it means a lot, I'm glad we got a lot of people wanting to play. Not even, just because they get to play, not everyone's gonna get to play. But the experience for them, it's a once in a lifetime thing, like," Fossett said.

Oglesby's first game of the season will be on August 30th at home against Abbott.

