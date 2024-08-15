Road to Red Zone: Somerville Yeguas look to veteran leadership for 2024 success

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Somerville Yeguas will look to lean on veteran quarterback Ian Teague to lead them back to the postseason in 2024.

With Teague under center, the Rohrbach brothers and Keith Crawford leading the way on both sides of the ball, the Yeguas have 14 veteran starters returning this fall.

“That consistency over three years has been great for us,” head coach Phillip Roberts said.

“They're the leaders on the team, they've been carrying us. All of those guys have been three- or four-year players on varsity. So that experience and that leadership has been huge.”

Crawford was named District 13 2A-DII’s preseason offensive MVP and brings a ton of versatility to Somerville’s offense.

“Just a dynamite playmaker,” Roberts said.

"Anywhere we put that kid, you'll see him everywhere he'll play. He could be quarterback one play, running back one play, playing a lot of receiver on offense. You throw the ball anywhere close to that kiddo, he's going to catch it.”

Last season, the Yeguas finished 2-8 but with the work on the field in the weight room and in the film room this summer – they feel they’ve got the pieces to find success this fall.

“I expect to win a lot of games this season,” senior linebacker Kutter Rohrbach said.

"A lot more disciplined than we were last season. We didn't have the outcome we wanted on paper last year, record wise, but we did a lot of learning. I'm excited to see what this season brings.”

“Hopefully, finish top of district,” senior wide receiver Kason Rohrbach said.

“Win a lot more games than we did last year and just have a winning record and make it the playoffs this year.”

“We're trying to get in the playoffs,” said senior athlete Keith Crawford.

“We’re trying to get more wins racked up and we're basically trying to get more work for the kids so they can be ready for next year.”

Roberts enters his third season coaching the Yeguas and it feels like the foundation has been laid and the culture is coming together.

“We're a good team,” Kutter Rohrbach said.

“We have a lot to prove this year. We got a lot of guys returning last year that are lot better…we have a lot to prove and we're hungry, hungry for wins.”

“We're right on the cusp of doing something great,” Roberts said. “We just got to get some guys and I think once we start that winning habit, it's going to be hard to stop.”

The Yeguas will open at home week one, hosting the Normangee Panthers — kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

